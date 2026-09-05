Refereeing Controversy in Real Madrid vs Real Betis Match

·17·Sport
Refereeing Controversy in Real Madrid vs Real Betis Match

In a heated clash at the Estadio de La Cartuja, Real Madrid suffered their first defeat of the current season. The dramatic encounter against Real Betis drew significant attention not only for the unexpected result but also for a controversial situation that occurred late in the game. Specifically, the referee's decision and the actions of the VAR system sparked intense public debate. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to Goal.com, the main events of the match took a sharp turn in the 93rd minute. Following a foul on Vinícius Júnior, head referee Alejandro José Hernández Hernández awarded a penalty kick. Kylian Mbappé, who came off the bench, had the chance to earn a point for the Madrid club, but goalkeeper Álvaro Valles managed to save the French striker's shot.

The reason the penalty was not retaken

Immediately after this situation, strong protests were voiced by the hosts and the Madrid coaching staff. Replays showed that defender Marc Bartra had entered the penalty area before Mbappé struck the ball and subsequently cleared the rebound for a corner. According to FIFA rules, if a member of the defending team breaks the rules and influences the play, the penalty should be retaken.

However, the referees and VAR officials decided to let the game continue. The reason was related to the player's exact position and physiological state at the moment the shot was taken. It turned out that although Marc Bartra had jumped forward in pursuit of the ball, his foot had not yet touched the grass inside the penalty area at the millisecond Kylian Mbappé struck the ball.

Interpretation of modern rules

According to modern football rules, a violation is judged not by the inclination of the player's body, but by the point where their foot touches the surface of the pitch. The experienced defender gained an advantage by remaining suspended in the air thanks to his agility and perfect sense of timing. As a result, he gained an advantage without technically breaking the rules and cleared the ball saved by the goalkeeper.

The penalty was not the only controversial situation in this match. Throughout the game, refereeing and VAR decisions caused debate several times. In particular, episodes involving Carlos Espi, who came off the bench for the visitors, also ensured the match remained intense. However, in the end, Real Betis maintained their lead and secured an important victory.

Real MadridReal BetisKylian MbappéLa LigaFootball
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