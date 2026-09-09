Alimony in the amount of 110 million soums was paid in advance

·32·Society
Alimony in the amount of 110 million soums was paid in advance

According to the legislation, parents have the right to determine the procedure for paying alimony for child support in a way that does not contradict the child's interests.

According to a court document in the proceedings of the Kagan district department of the Bureau of Enforcement, the collection of alimony from the debtor father in favor of the claimant mother for the financial support of 1 minor child was established.

Regarding the enforcement proceedings, the claimant applied and stated that she had reached a mutual agreement with the debtor, according to which the debtor would pay alimony in advance, and the claimant would retrieve the enforcement document without execution.

Explanations were provided within the enforcement proceedings regarding the rights and obligations of the parties and the procedure for paying alimony in advance.

During the enforcement actions, in accordance with the agreement of the parties, alimony funds in the amount of 110 million soums were collected in advance from the debtor father in favor of the claimant mother, and the enforcement document was returned to the claimant without execution.

алиментқонунчиликсудқарздорўндарқоракўлалимент тўловлари
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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