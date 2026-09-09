Conditions for purchasing state property and land will be eased

·36·Uzbekistan
Conditions for purchasing state property and land will be eased

A number of reliefs are being introduced for entrepreneurs in the privatization of state assets and land plots in Uzbekistan. This is stipulated by the President's decree dated August 28.

Accordingly, the advance payment for purchasing a state asset will be reduced from 30 percent to 15 percent. In addition, entrepreneurs who pay the asset value in full within 6 months will receive a 25 percent discount.

Furthermore, buyers who pay half (50 percent) of the asset value will be given the opportunity to pay the remaining part in interest-free installments over 7 years (or pay 35 percent within 3 months and pay the rest in interest-free installments for 5 years).

Land plots will be offered to entrepreneurs in a ready-to-use condition. That is, they will be put up for auction with the necessary construction permits, architectural and planning assignments, and project documentation already prepared. This will save entrepreneurs from spending months gathering documents.

It is also stipulated that the starting price of state property unsold at auction for three months will be gradually reduced down to 10 percent.

The goal of the reforms is to reduce state participation in the economy, transfer inefficiently used assets to the private sector, and create new projects and jobs based on them.

хусусийлаштиришдавлат активлариер участкалартадбиркорлараванс тўловчегирмааукцион
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Tomorrow, rain is possible in some regions of UzbekistanTomorrow, rain is possible in some regions of UzbekistanToday, 14:45Hot water to be temporarily shut off in TashkentHot water to be temporarily shut off in TashkentToday, 14:18Strict Restriction on State Institutions' Activities: Establishment of New Institutions ProhibitedStrict Restriction on State Institutions' Activities: Establishment of New Institutions ProhibitedToday, 11:00Important change in land trading: "Ready-made package" system introduced for lands unsold for 3 monthsImportant change in land trading: "Ready-made package" system introduced for lands unsold for 3 monthsToday, 10:54Minimum age for judges may be lowered from 35 to 30Minimum age for judges may be lowered from 35 to 30Today, 07:22Shavkat Mirziyoyev receives high awards from five countries in seven months (photo)Shavkat Mirziyoyev receives high awards from five countries in seven months (photo)Yesterday, 22:01
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Uzbekistan news

Important good news for borrowers: strict ban is being introduced!
Important good news for borrowers: strict ban is being introduced!
Unexpected snowfall recorded in Kashkadarya
Unexpected snowfall recorded in Kashkadarya
Two important appointments: Samandar Sadullaev and Polat Bobojonov entrusted with new responsibilities
Two important appointments: Samandar Sadullaev and Polat Bobojonov entrusted with new responsibilities
How many days will Uzbekistanis have off during the Independence Day holiday?
How many days will Uzbekistanis have off during the Independence Day holiday?
When schools and universities will start in Uzbekistan announced
When schools and universities will start in Uzbekistan announced
Fountain in New Tashkent sets Guinness World Record as "tallest musical fountain"
Fountain in New Tashkent sets Guinness World Record as "tallest musical fountain"
What will the weather be like in Uzbekistan tomorrow?
What will the weather be like in Uzbekistan tomorrow?
Message from Trump to Shavkat Mirziyoyev: Details of the meeting with the US Special Representative
Message from Trump to Shavkat Mirziyoyev: Details of the meeting with the US Special Representative