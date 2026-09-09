It is reported that a stadium built through Open Budget was leased to an entrepreneur

·53·Society
It is reported that a stadium built through Open Budget was leased to an entrepreneur

Reports circulated that a stadium built on the initiative of local residents within the framework of the Open Budget project in Guzar district, Kashkadarya region, was subsequently leased to an entrepreneur.

It was reported that the residents of Koshtepa mahalla actively participated in the voting process, making the stadium construction project a winner. After the facility was built and put into operation, the local residents began using it.

However, after some time, it turned out that this stadium was put up for auction and leased to an entrepreneur. According to reports, the local residents and even the mahalla chairman were not informed about this in advance.

Following this, the residents brought the issue to public activist Khushnudbek Khudoyberdiyev. In his podcast, he stated that he had appealed to the Ministry of Economy and Finance regarding this situation.

According to Khushnudbek Khudoyberdiyev, after his appeal to the ministry, the situation was investigated and the problem was resolved.

Currently, complete comments from official bodies regarding the basis on which the stadium was put up for auction, the lease terms, and the subsequent decisions made are not available in open sources.

ҚашқадарёҒузорOpen BudgetТашаббусли бюджетСтадионХушнудбек ХудойбердиевИқтисодиёт ва молия вазирлиги
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