Honor Magic 9 Pro Max revealed ahead of official launch

·69·Technology
Honor Magic 9 Pro Max revealed ahead of official launch

The Honor brand, competing for top spots in the smartphone market, has showcased its upcoming flagship: the Honor Magic 9 Pro Max. According to ixbt.com, live photos of the device and its rich retail package were leaked online three weeks before the presentation. This is reported by Ixbt.com news.

The new mobile device immediately catches the eye with its elegant green body. This time, the manufacturer has relied on an all-metal design, significantly updating both the frame and the back panel of the device. In particular, the new circular camera block located in the center of the back panel stands out for its uniqueness.

A camera in the spirit of the professional cinema world

It turns out that Honor engineers were inspired by the legendary ARRIFLEX 35 cinema camera when designing the camera module. This model is considered one of the first professional ARRI devices in history. The company is collaborating closely with ARRI not only on the exterior design but also on the image processing pipeline. This partnership is expected to bring mobile photography quality to an entirely new level.

The flagship's optical capabilities also appear to be at a truly professional level. The smartphone will be equipped with two massive 200 MP sensors. One is a 1/1.28-inch main sensor, while the other is an advanced 1/1.4-inch periscopic telephoto lens.

Expanded professional kit

According to ixbt.com, the packaging and accessories included with the device will not leave users indifferent. The manufacturer has prepared a special professional grip and two separate teleconverters for mobile photography enthusiasts.

These accessories include the G200 teleconverter with a 200 mm focal length and the G500 model covering 500 mm. These additions bring the smartphone's capabilities closer to the level of professional cameras.

While other technical details of the device remain secret for now, fans won't have to wait long. The official launch ceremony for the Honor Magic 9 series is scheduled for September 28 of this year, at which point all confidential information will be fully disclosed.

HonorMagic 9 Pro MaxSmartphonesTechnologyARRI
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Abror Shuhratov
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