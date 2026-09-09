Fast file sharing launched between Honor, Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi devices

·29·Technology
Fast file sharing launched between Honor, Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi devices

According to the Zamin.uz news site, citing ixbt.com, Honor has officially announced the implementation of its proprietary "Tap to Share" technology standard. This innovation enables one-tap file transfer and data exchange between leading brands in the Android ecosystem. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

One of the main challenges currently faced by smartphone users is the difficulty of sharing data between devices from different manufacturers. This initiative is aimed at solving this exact problem and creating convenience for users.

The Golden Standard Alliance and its significance

Honor has joined the Golden Standard Alliance to strengthen cooperation with major Chinese Android brands. In addition to Honor, giants such as Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi have also joined this alliance.

As a result of this collaboration, smartphones from these companies will be able to operate on a "tap to send" principle without being locked into a single manufacturer's ecosystem. Essentially, Chinese manufacturers have created their own alternative to AirDrop that works across different Android brands.

First devices with the new feature

The new technology has been fully implemented in the MagicOS 11 software. This allows users to transfer data between devices of different brands without any additional software.

It is reported that the first flagship line to feature this functionality will be the Honor Magic9 series. Subsequently, this capability is expected to be rolled out to other supported models.

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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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