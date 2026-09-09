Burrito eaten in 30 seconds, world record broken (video)

British competitive eater Leah Shutkever for the fastest time to eat a burrito Guinness World Records has broken the record. This was reported by Fox News.

She on August 4, 2026 at the Guinness World Records headquarters in London, ate a single burrito in just 30.75 seconds to finish.

Thus, Shutkever improved the previous record by 1.6 seconds. She had previously held this record. In 2022, she set the record by eating a burrito in 32.35 seconds . Later, American Miki Sudo broke her record with a time of 31.47 seconds.

Now, Leah Shutkever with a result of 30.75 seconds has become the record holder again.