Expensive jewelry distributed to wedding guests (video)

Kazakhstani blogger Janerke Elshin organized a grand wedding to celebrate her parents' 60th anniversary. The event, attended by approximately 150 guests, featured a concert program with famous artists.

One of the most discussed aspects of the celebration was the gifts prepared for the guests. They were given various valuable items, including stone-encrusted jewelry.

Initially, reports circulated on social media that guests were given diamond jewelry. Later, Janerke Elshin clarified that the stones in the gifts were not natural diamonds, but moissanite.

Other prizes, such as Dyson appliances, washing machines, and smartphones, were also raffled off at the event. The blogger noted that the number of gifts prepared exceeded the number of guests.