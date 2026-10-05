Mahalla chairman punished for sexual harassment against a young bride in Samarkand

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Mahalla chairman punished for sexual harassment against a young bride in Samarkand

In Samarkand, a mahalla chairman was punished for sending sexually explicit messages and inappropriate videos via Telegram to a bride involved in a family dispute. The court sentenced him to 5 days of administrative detention and a fine of 100 BRV — amounting to 44 million soums.

The actions of the 42-year-old mahalla chairman were reviewed legally following the woman's complaint.

Messages sent via Telegram caused the dispute

It turned out that the mahalla chairman sent sexually explicit messages via the Telegram messenger to the bride from the conflicted family.

Furthermore, he also sent inappropriate video materials to the woman.

Since these actions went beyond normal communication and violated the woman's honor and inviolability, legal measures were taken regarding the incident.

The chairman was given two punishments simultaneously

According to the outcome of the reviewed case, the 42-year-old mahalla chairman was subjected to an administrative penalty of 5 days of detention.

In addition, he was fined 100 times the BRV.

Based on current calculations, this amounts to 44 million soums.

Thus, the mahalla chairman was subjected to a serious administrative penalty for actions contrary to his position and public responsibility.

Responsibility is even higher for an office holder

A mahalla chairman is a person who is in constant contact with the population, working with family appeals and conflict situations.

Therefore, it is of particular importance for a person in such a position to adhere to a culture of communication with citizens, professional ethics, and legal requirements.

Messages sent through personal communication tools like Telegram are also not outside the scope of the law. Offenses committed in electronic correspondence can be given a proper legal assessment.

What conclusions can be drawn from this case?

This situation once again showed that communication in social networks and messengers is not free from personal responsibility.

Especially for office holders working with the state and the public, engaging in actions that encroach upon the honor, dignity, and inviolability of citizens by abusing official powers or during personal communication can lead to serious legal consequences.

In this Samarkand case, as a result of the court decision, the 42-year-old mahalla chairman was imprisoned for 5 days and fined 44 million soums.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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