Court verdict announced for educator who lured minor student to gym and sexually harassed her

A court verdict was delivered against an educator who committed sexual harassment against a minor student at one of the technical schools in Jarkurgan district, Surkhandarya region.

As reported, on September 25, 2026, a vocational training master of the technical school took a minor student out of the room during a physics lesson and committed sexually charged acts against her in his office. Due to the student's resistance, he failed to achieve his goal.

After that, the educator introduced himself under a different name, called the student on the phone, and invited her to the sports hall. There, he repeated his acts of harassment.

During the court session, the educator did not admit his guilt and stated that he only spoke with the student on organizational matters. However, his guilt was proven based on the evidence gathered in the case and the victim's testimonies.

According to the court decision, the citizen was found guilty under Article 41-1, Part 1 of the Administrative Responsibility Code, and sentenced to 5 days of administrative detention.