Teacher who sexually harassed female student dismissed from work

·28·Society
Teacher who sexually harassed female student dismissed from work

In Jarkurgan district of Surkhandarya region, a vocational school instructor who was sentenced to 5 days of administrative arrest for sexually harassing a 16-year-old female student has been dismissed from work. This was reported by the Agency for Vocational Education.

According to the agency, after the incident was identified, an internal investigation was conducted at vocational school No. 2 in Jarkurgan district. As a result of the investigation, the employment contract with vocational training instructor K.E.E., who committed inappropriate behavior against the student, was unilaterally terminated in accordance with the established legal procedure.

"The Agency for Vocational Education strongly condemns any actions that encroach upon the honor, dignity, and personal inviolability of students," the agency stated in its response.

It was also noted that control and preventive measures will be strengthened to ensure a safe and respectful environment in vocational education institutions, as well as to prevent such incidents and avoid their recurrence.

The agency also stated that the accountability of responsible managers and employees will be strengthened regarding the protection of the rights and interests of students, timely review of their appeals, and unbiased response to every incident.

Earlier, it was reported that the court found the vocational school instructor guilty of an offense related to sexual harassment and sentenced him to 5 days of administrative arrest.

Agency for Vocational EducationJarkurgan vocational schoolSurkhandarya regionVocational school instructor
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Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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