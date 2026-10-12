Dream Park apologizes for actions regarding ducks

The Dream Park administration commented on the situation after a video depicting shots being fired at ducks from a slingshot spread on social networks. According to park representatives, the staff did not intend to harm the birds, but rather to deter wild ducks from interacting with the birds in the park.

The administration stated that last year wild ducks joined the park's lake. After that, some of the birds living in the park fell ill and died. According to the statement, bird protection measures were stepped up following this incident.

At the same time, park representatives did not clarify what kind of disease spread among the birds or how it was determined that the source was specifically the wild ducks.

The Dream Park administration emphasized that there was no intention to intentionally harm the birds. However, they acknowledged that the actions in the video could create a public perception of cruelty towards animals and apologized for the misunderstanding that arose.

The park stated that it will act more cautiously in such situations in the future and will promptly explain the reasons for its actions to the public.