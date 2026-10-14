Details of the earthquake observed in the Fergana Valley...

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Details of the earthquake observed in the Fergana Valley...

The waves of another earthquake that occurred in the territory of Kyrgyzstan were also felt in the settlements of Uzbekistan's Fergana region. According to the Republican Center for Seismic Prognostic Monitoring of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the tremor intensity reached 2–3 points in some areas of the Fergana Valley.

It was reported that as a result of the natural phenomenon, no damage was caused to buildings and structures, and no casualties were registered.

Earthquake coordinates and epicenter indicators

The main parameters recorded by seismologists are as follows:

  • Magnitude: The earthquake intensity at the epicenter was 3.4 magnitude;

  • Epicenter location: The center of the tremor is located in the territory of the neighboring Kyrgyz Republic, Batken region;

  • Distance: The epicenter of the earthquake was recorded 251 kilometers southeast of the capital of Uzbekistan, Tashkent.

Intensity of tremors in the regions of Uzbekistan

Underground tremors were felt to varying degrees by the population in the border districts and cities of the Fergana region:

  • Fergana district: Located 18 km away from the epicenter, the intensity was 2–3 points;

  • Quvasoy city: 20 km away from the epicenter, the tremor intensity was felt around 2–3 points;

  • Fergana city: Located 25 km away from the epicenter, the vibration intensity was recorded as 2 points;

  • Margilan city: 34 km away from the epicenter, the tremor intensity was 2 points.

Experts note that 2–3 magnitude ground vibrations generally fall into the category of micro-earthquakes that are noticed by residents on upper floors and in a calm state, posing no danger. The situation is under the complete control of seismic stations.

KyrgyzstanFergana regionRepublican Center for Seismic Prognostic MonitoringEarthquake
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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