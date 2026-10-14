Earthquake felt up to 2–3 magnitude in Fergana region

·39·Uzbekistan
Earthquake felt up to 2–3 magnitude in Fergana region

An earthquake was registered in the Batken region of the Kyrgyz Republic on October 14, 2026. The tremor occurred at 13:50:05.

The magnitude of the earthquake was 3.4, and its depth was 10 kilometers. The epicenter was located in the Batken region of Kyrgyzstan, at coordinates 40.16 degrees north latitude and 71.82 degrees east longitude.

The distance from the epicenter of the earthquake to Tashkent was 251 kilometers. The epicenter is located south-east of the capital.

The tremors were also felt in the Fergana region of Uzbekistan. In particular:

• Fergana district – 2–3 magnitude, 18 kilometers;
• Kuvasay city – 2–3 magnitude, 20 kilometers;
• Fergana city – 2 magnitude, 25 kilometers;
• Margilan city – 2 magnitude, 34 kilometers.

No information has been reported regarding casualties or damage resulting from the earthquake.

Kyrgyz RepublicBatken regionearthquakeFergana region
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Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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