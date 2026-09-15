Earthquake in Osh also felt on the territory of Uzbekistan

·2·Uzbekistan
Earthquake in Osh also felt on the territory of Uzbekistan

On the morning of September 15, an earthquake occurred in the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic. The earthquake was also felt in some areas of the Andijan region of Uzbekistan. This was reported by the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

The earthquake was recorded at 06:55:31. Its magnitude was 3.2, and its depth was 6 kilometers.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located in the Osh region of Kyrgyzstan. It was recorded 334 kilometers southeast of Tashkent. The coordinates of the epicenter are 40.81 degrees north latitude and 73.15 degrees east longitude.

On the territory of Uzbekistan, underground tremors were felt in the Khanabad district with an intensity of 2–3 points, at a distance of 14 kilometers from the epicenter.

In the Kurgantepa district, the intensity of the earthquake was 2 points. This area is located 24 kilometers from the epicenter.

No information has been reported so far regarding any damage or casualties resulting from the earthquake.

KyrgyzstanAndijanEarthquake
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Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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