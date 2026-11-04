Earthquake in Kyrgyzstan felt in three regions of Uzbekistan

·1·Uzbekistan
Earthquake in Kyrgyzstan felt in three regions of Uzbekistan

On November 4, 2026, at 02:34:15, an earthquake occurred in the Osh region of the Kyrgyz Republic. The magnitude of the tremor was 5.2, with the epicenter located at a depth of 10 kilometers. The earthquake was also felt in several regions of Uzbekistan.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the intensity of the tremors in Uzbekistan was as follows:

• In Andijan region: 2–3 points, at a distance of 134 kilometers from the epicenter.

• In Fergana region: 2–3 points, at a distance of 136 kilometers from the epicenter.

• In Namangan region: 2 points, at a distance of 185 kilometers from the epicenter.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located southeast of Tashkent, 373 kilometers away from the capital. The coordinates of the epicenter were 39.84 degrees north latitude and 73.21 degrees east longitude.

KyrgyzstanEarthquakeAndijanFerganaNamangan
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Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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