Buri-yar street in Tashkent renamed to Beijing street

·35·Uzbekistan
Buri-yar street in Tashkent renamed to Beijing street

The Tashkent City Council of People's Deputies has made a decision to rename Buri-yar street in the Rakatboshi mahalla of Yakkasaroy district to Beijing street. The decision was approved on September 25.

The council's decision approved the proposal of the Yakkasaroy district khokimiyat to rename the street. The issue was also previously reviewed by the Tashkent City Commission on Naming and Renaming Geographical Objects.

According to the decision, indicators and signboards on Buri-yar street must be adapted to the new name within three months. Additionally, the addresses of real estate objects located on the street will also be changed. These works are scheduled to be completed within two months.

The new name applies to Buri-yar street in the Rakatboshi mahalla area. The Seoul Moon complex is located along the street, and Seoul street runs on the opposite side of the canal.

Toshkent shahar Kengashining ko‘chani qayta nomlash to‘g‘risidagi qarori.
TashkentBeijing streetBuri-yar streetYakkasaroy
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Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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