Gas supply to be temporarily suspended in Yakkasaray and Chilanzar districts

Due to a detected malfunction in a gas pipeline in the Yakkasaray district of Tashkent, natural gas supply to certain consumers will be temporarily suspended.

A gas leak was detected in the compensator section of an underground medium-pressure gas pipeline with a diameter of 400 millimeters, located in a well in front of multi-story building No. 120 on Shota Rustaveli Street, in the "Yakkasaray" mahalla.

In order to carry out emergency response work, the natural gas supply to the following consumers will be temporarily suspended starting from 21:00 on October 7, 2026:

• 2 multi-story buildings, 210 apartments in the "Dilbulok" mahalla;

• 10 multi-story buildings, 420 apartments in the "Yakkasaray" mahalla;

• 110 private households in the "Yakkasaray" mahalla;

• 38 wholesale consumers in the Yakkasaray district;

• 4 wholesale consumers in the Chilanzar district.

As reported by "Hududgaz Poytaxt" GSU, once the emergency repair work is completed, consumers will be notified in advance and the natural gas supply will be restored.