Flu season is approaching in Uzbekistan: who needs to be most careful?

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Flu season is approaching in Uzbekistan: who needs to be most careful?

In Uzbekistan, the incidence rate of flu and acute respiratory viral infections (ARVI) may increase during the autumn-winter season. According to the Ministry of Health, such cases are usually observed more frequently from November to February.

Experts pay special attention, in particular, to preschool-aged children and the elderly over 65 years old. In these groups, the disease tends to be more severe, and there is a higher risk of developing serious complications such as pneumonia.

As part of preparations for the rise in seasonal illnesses, necessary measures are being taken in medical institutions, polyclinics, and emergency medical services. Medical staff urge citizens not to ignore symptoms of the illness and to consult a doctor in a timely manner if their condition worsens.

At the same time, according to the ministry, the current epidemiological situation in the country remains stable. Experts note that the seasonal increase in flu and ARVI cases is a natural process observed every year, which does not in itself mean that an emergency epidemic has broken out.

To prevent the disease, doctors recommend observing hand hygiene, regularly ventilating rooms, reducing the risk of infecting others when symptoms appear, and seeking medical advice when necessary.

UzbekistanMinistry of HealthfluARVI
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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