In Uzbekistan, shop signs are no longer considered advertising — an important government resolution

·40·Uzbekistan
In Uzbekistan, shop signs are no longer considered advertising — an important government resolution

In Uzbekistan, an important bureaucratic obstacle that representatives of small and medium-sized businesses, shop owners, retail outlets, and various service centers have been waiting for many years has been removed.

According to the relevant Cabinet of Ministers resolution, shop signs installed by business entities on the buildings and structures where they operate will officially no longer be considered objects of outdoor advertising.

What is not evaluated as advertising?

The government resolution clearly specifies which types of information have been excluded from the scope of outdoor advertising:

  • Information on the exterior of the building: All information regarding the name and main type of activity placed by a business entity on the outer wall or facade of the building or structure it occupies;

  • Company name and symbols: The official corporate name, trademarks, or service marks, and logos of the enterprise are not included in the concept of advertising.

No advertising passport required

This change eliminates unnecessary hassle and expenses for entrepreneurs:

  • No need to issue a passport: The requirement to obtain a separate advertising space passport from authorized agencies for such informative signs has been completely abolished;

  • The risk of fines and fees has disappeared: Previously, regulatory agencies often evaluated even a simple company name on a building facade as advertising, leading to fees or administrative fines. With the new rules, such misunderstandings have been officially brought to an end.

This resolution will further simplify the conditions for doing business in the country, save entrepreneurs' time and financial resources, and expand the opportunities for modern and open decoration of retail outlets.

Cabinet of MinistersRetail outletsAdvertising passportBusiness representatives
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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