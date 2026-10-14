Flu and ARVI cases are surging sharply — what do doctors warn about?

With the onset of the autumn season in Uzbekistan, the spread of flu and acute respiratory viral infections (ARVI) has significantly intensified. Over the past week, a sharp increase in morbidity rates has been observed among the population, particularly office workers operating in enclosed spaces and users of public transport.

The infection is spreading rapidly in a chain-like manner, especially in workplaces — among colleagues, acquaintances, and family members, confining many citizens to bed.

Current Situation: Symptoms and Factors of Spread

Key aspects of the epidemiological situation observed across the country:

Sharp increase over the past 7 days: The number of applicants seeking care for respiratory diseases has increased sharply over the last seven days;

High infectivity in enclosed communities: Due to enclosed conditions with insufficient air circulation in offices and organizations, the rapid transmission of the virus from one person to another has become commonplace;

Wave of various infections: Experts note that currently not one, but several types of seasonal respiratory viruses and various infections are circulating, which causes the disease to be more severe in citizens with low immunity.

Doctors' Recommendation: How to Break the Chain of Infection?

Medical specialists urge the population to strengthen precautionary measures and not to be indifferent to their health:

Avoiding crowded places: People who notice symptoms such as a runny nose, sore throat, cough, or elevated body temperature in themselves must avoid crowded places so as not to infect others;

Staying away from work and recovering at home: Office workers are advised not to go to work from the very first days symptoms appear, but to remain in isolation at home;

Personal hygiene and masks: Wearing medical masks in public transport, washing hands frequently with soap, and regularly ventilating rooms reduces the risk of virus transmission by several times.

Experts also remind not to take antibiotics arbitrarily and to immediately consult a family doctor if disease symptoms intensify.