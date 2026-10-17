15 kg of hard drugs confiscated in Tashkent region (video)

During large-scale special operations conducted jointly by law enforcement agencies in the Tashkent region, the illegal circulation of a large amount of drugs smuggled by transnational criminal groups was thwarted.

Employees of the Main Department of Operational Search of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the State Security Service, and the Customs Committee seized a total of 15 kilograms of hard drugs, preventing approximately 75,000 doses of this lethal poison from spreading among the population.

13 kg of "hashish" and a cache on the Tashkent–Andijan highway

As part of the first operational measure, a transnational group attempting to retrieve drugs smuggled from a neighboring republic was exposed:

Composition of the criminal group: The leader of the group, a previously convicted person for fraud (Article 168) and evasion of alimony payments (Article 122), acted together with accomplices born in 1985 and 1973;

Detention process: The suspects arrived at the Tashkent–Andijan highway in a Tico car and were caught red-handed while receiving 13 kilograms of "hashish" hidden in a cache on the roadside.

Trade in Buka district: 2 kg of "opium" for 20 thousand dollars

A second operational event conducted in the region put an end to a direct deal between drug traffickers:

Drug trafficking transaction: In the Buka district, a previously convicted citizen born in 1972 intended to sell 2 kilograms of "opium" to an accomplice born in 1976;

Agreed price: The parties were detained by operation participants while selling this toxic substance for 20,000 US dollars.

Strict penalties and imprisonment

A criminal case has been initiated against the violators, providing for severe penalties: