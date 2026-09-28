Special operation by the SSS in Fergana and Namangan: 2.6 kg of "hashish" intercepted!

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Special operation by the SSS in Fergana and Namangan: 2.6 kg of "hashish" intercepted!

Large-scale operational measures were carried out in the Fergana Valley region as part of the fight against the illicit trafficking and cross-border smuggling of drugs. As a result of three consecutive special operations conducted by the Departments of the State Security Service for Fergana and Namangan regions in cooperation with the Internal Affairs and Customs agencies, over 2.6 kilograms of "hashish" drugs were prevented from entering the black market. During the operational actions, a Cobalt car with the lethal substance hidden in its trunk was detained at a Road Traffic Safety (RTS) checkpoint, a large quantity of the substance was found in a "VAZ-2103" car in Chust district, and a sales chain worth thousands of dollars was uncovered in the basement of a residential house in Namangan city. Currently, all members of this criminal network have been detained, and investigative actions are underway.

"The barrier at the RTS checkpoint, the warehouse in the basement, and the $5,000 deal": 5 main points of the operation

The most important official evidence of the special measures carried out by the SSS, MIA, and Customs authorities:

  • A total of 2.6 kg of "hashish" was confiscated: A large batch of the lethal substance was withdrawn from circulation across three operational stages in the valley;

  • Cobalt stopped at the "Pop" checkpoint: 1 kg of drugs was found in the trunk of a 1995-born driver living in the city of Chirchik, who was heading along the "Fergana – Tashkent" route;

  • Raid in Chust and a previously convicted person: 995 grams of the substance were seized from the interior of a "VAZ-2103" belonging to a 1987-born citizen who had previously served a sentence and resides in Yangi Namangan district;

  • Basement of a house and apprehension of the seller: 648 grams of the substance were found in the basement of a house in Namangan city, and his accomplice, who sold it for 5,000 US dollars, was also promptly detained;

  • Criminal cases and detention measures: Criminal cases under relevant articles have been initiated regarding all incidents, and preventive measures in the form of detention are being applied to the suspects.

Special operation by the SSS in Fergana and Namangan: 2.6 kg of "hashish" intercepted!

Operational raids across the valley: Regions, transport, and confiscation figures

Classification of criminal incidents identified by the SSS and partner agencies:

Stages of the operational measure

Region and location

Suspects and transport

Confiscated substance and evidence

Stage 1: Highway control

Pop district, "Namangan" RTS checkpoint

Resident of Chirchik city (born in 1995), Cobalt car

1 kg of "hashish" substance (from the car's trunk)

Stage 2: Special raid in Chust

Chust district territory

Resident of Yangi Namangan district, previously convicted (born in 1987), "VAZ-2103"

995 g of "hashish" substance (from the car's interior)

Stage 3: House and supplier

Namangan city and Yangi Namangan district

Buyer born in 1975 and his accomplice born in 1972 who sold it for $5,000

648 g of "hashish" (from the basement), evidence of a 5,000 US dollar deal

Total indicator

Fergana and Namangan regions

4 lawbreakers detained procedurally

2 kg 643 g of "hashish" substance confiscated

Law enforcement and security expertise: Why is control being tightened along the valley route?

Conclusions of criminologists, veterans of operational services, and security analysts:

  • "Transit chain disruption tactics": The "Fergana – Tashkent" highway and pass roads are considered the main route used by drug couriers to deliver the lethal substance to the capital; the vigilance of the SSS and MIA bodies at border and pre-pass checkpoints is fundamentally cutting off such logistical networks;

  • The danger of recidivism: The fact that the person detained in Chust was previously convicted indicates that those behind the drug business are trying to re-involve citizens who have served their sentences into crime; this requires further strengthening of administrative and probation control over this category of persons;

  • Eradication of local underground networks: The prompt exposure along the chain of the substance found in the basement of a house in Namangan city and the supplier who sold it for 5,000 dollars confirms that the strategy of law enforcement agencies aimed at capturing not just petty consumers, but the main dealers making huge profits from this trade, is working fully.

In your opinion, is it necessary to further strengthen penal measures against individuals engaged in drug smuggling and trafficking? What should be the role of public control in timely detecting such risks remaining hidden in neighborhoods and houses? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this important operational analysis for the sake of public safety with all our compatriots!

SSSFergana ValleyDrug addictionNamangan
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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