1.3 billion UZS of debt recovered in favor of an entrepreneur in Sirdaryo

As part of ensuring the enforcement of a court decision, state bailiffs from the Sirdaryo district branch of the Compulsory Enforcement Bureau protected the interests of a business entity.

According to the court decision, it was determined to recover 1 billion 298 million UZS from the debtor enterprise in favor of the claimant «E.G.A.» LLC.

Due to the failure to pay the debt voluntarily within the established period, enforcement actions were carried out by state bailiffs. Specifically, the debtor enterprise's bank accounts were seized, and its property was inventoried.

As a result of the measures taken, the 1 billion 298 million UZS debt was fully recovered and transferred to the claimant LLC's bank account.

Thus, the enforcement of the court decision was ensured, and the entrepreneur's legitimate interests were restored.

Sirdaryo district branch of the Bureau