New information on the "Doc-1 Max" case following the deaths of 68 children

A total of 16.7 billion UZS in compensation has been paid to date to 85 citizens affected by the "Doc-1 Max" case. The Compulsory Enforcement Bureau refuted reports circulating on social media about the suspension of payments.

Based on enforcement documents of court rulings, enforcement proceedings are underway to recover a total of 78 billion UZS in favor of the victims from the debtor S. Kariyev and other individuals. Of this amount, the process of recovering 61.3 billion UZS is still ongoing.

To recover the debts, residential properties belonging to S. Kariyev in the Chilanzar district and a non-residential building on Furkat Street were seized and put up for online auction. The non-residential building was sold for 793 million UZS, while auctions for the residential properties, estimated at 7.1 billion UZS, are ongoing.

Out of the funds raised from the auction and money paid by S. Kariyev's family members, 16.7 billion UZS has been transferred to the victims. Compulsory enforcement actions to recover the remaining funds are continuing.

To recap, 68 children died as a result of consuming "Doc-1 Max" syrup.