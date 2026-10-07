New information on the "Doc-1 Max" case following the deaths of 68 children

·49·Society
New information on the "Doc-1 Max" case following the deaths of 68 children

A total of 16.7 billion UZS in compensation has been paid to date to 85 citizens affected by the "Doc-1 Max" case. The Compulsory Enforcement Bureau refuted reports circulating on social media about the suspension of payments.

Based on enforcement documents of court rulings, enforcement proceedings are underway to recover a total of 78 billion UZS in favor of the victims from the debtor S. Kariyev and other individuals. Of this amount, the process of recovering 61.3 billion UZS is still ongoing.

To recover the debts, residential properties belonging to S. Kariyev in the Chilanzar district and a non-residential building on Furkat Street were seized and put up for online auction. The non-residential building was sold for 793 million UZS, while auctions for the residential properties, estimated at 7.1 billion UZS, are ongoing.

Out of the funds raised from the auction and money paid by S. Kariyev's family members, 16.7 billion UZS has been transferred to the victims. Compulsory enforcement actions to recover the remaining funds are continuing.

To recap, 68 children died as a result of consuming "Doc-1 Max" syrup.

Doc-1 MaxS. KariyevChilanzar districtFurkat street
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Enforcement proceedings related to the recovery of moral damages continueEnforcement proceedings related to the recovery of moral damages continueToday 11:5710 "Magic" Phrases That Can Change a Child's Destiny: For Parents10 "Magic" Phrases That Can Change a Child's Destiny: For Parents3 September 11:14Is your child starting school? Don't forget to tell them these 6 things!Is your child starting school? Don't forget to tell them these 6 things!2 September 10:38If a child dislikes school, it is not always a problemIf a child dislikes school, it is not always a problem25 September 10:22With the help of MIA, a 2-year-old girl was returned to her mother's armsWith the help of MIA, a 2-year-old girl was returned to her mother's arms8 September 11:33The Era of Hiding Income is Ending: The Procedure for Calculating Alimony May Change Radically NowThe Era of Hiding Income is Ending: The Procedure for Calculating Alimony May Change Radically Now12 September 10:08
AnnouncementsPartnership
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Society news

Unusual sight in Fergana: hundreds of live fish spilled onto the road
Unusual sight in Fergana: hundreds of live fish spilled onto the road
An unusual online wedding was held in Uzbekistan: the bride and groom participated in the ceremony from the USA
An unusual online wedding was held in Uzbekistan: the bride and groom participated in the ceremony from the USA
Child singing and begging for money at Chorsu taken away by National Guard officers
Child singing and begging for money at Chorsu taken away by National Guard officers
What is the ideal age to start a family? The adaptation formula for girls and boys
What is the ideal age to start a family? The adaptation formula for girls and boys
Search operations are ongoing
Search operations are ongoing
Additional information provided regarding the case involving a 5-year-old girl in Namangan
Additional information provided regarding the case involving a 5-year-old girl in Namangan
16 cars in a 2-car space: An unusual parking lot in Uzbekistan
16 cars in a 2-car space: An unusual parking lot in Uzbekistan
A 75 kg watermelon! A giant melon crop grown in Uzbekistan astonished everyone
A 75 kg watermelon! A giant melon crop grown in Uzbekistan astonished everyone