MIB recovers 89.4 billion soums in favor of Regional Electric Networks JSC in Samarkand

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MIB recovers 89.4 billion soums in favor of Regional Electric Networks JSC in Samarkand

The Samarkand regional department of the Bureau of Compulsory Enforcement and its territorial divisions are carrying out a series of measures to recover debts in the energy sector.

Specifically, during the elapsed period of the current year, 89.4 billion soums of debt were effectively recovered in favor of Regional Electric Networks JSC across 3,294 enforcement documents.

During the enforcement proceedings, assets belonging to debtors worth 5.3 billion soums were seized, and measures are being taken to sell them through electronic auctions.

For instance, based on an enforcement order from the Kattakurgan inter-district economic court dated August 11, 2025, the recovery of 529 million soums in debt from "CH-Q.SH.S.-F/X." in favor of the claimant, Regional Electric Networks JSC, was mandated. As a result of the enforcement actions taken, the debt was fully recovered.

Furthermore, in order to provide convenience to citizens, including taking into account the likelihood of their presence at home on Saturdays and Sundays, appropriate measures are being taken to explain the content of court documents and resolve outstanding debts.

Enforcement actions in this regard are ongoing.

Bureau of Compulsory EnforcementRegional Electric NetworksSamarkand regionEnergy resources
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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