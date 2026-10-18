Poachers who hunted a brown bear listed in the Red Book caught in Sariosiyo

·51·Society
Poachers who hunted a brown bear listed in the Red Book caught in Sariosiyo

During a joint operational raid conducted by state inspectors from the Main Departments of Ecology and Climate Change of Samarkand and Surkhandarya regions, a group of poachers who caused massive damage to the animal world was exposed.

When a "Niva Legend" (Niva Legend) car stopped on the road under suspicion was inspected, body parts of a rare and endangered predatory animal packed in a sack were discovered inside.

Weapons and 8 sacks found in the car

During the inspection, a veritable combat arsenal and the results of illegal hunting were found in the vehicle and documented as physical evidence:

  • Animal body parts: It turned out that the dismembered bodies of one bear and 3 wild boars were being transported in 8 separate sacks in the trunk;

  • Special hunting weapons: 5 hunting rifles of various brands, numerous ammunition, night and day binoculars, silencers, knives, flashlights, and axes were confiscated from the car cabin.

More than 679 million sums in material damage

During the investigation, it was revealed that the illegal hunting took place in the mountainous areas of Sariosiyo district, Surkhandarya region:

  • Loss in the Red Book: It was confirmed that the killed predator is a rare, strictly protected Tien Shan brown bear included in the Red Book of Uzbekistan and the International Union for Conservation of Nature list;

  • Damage caused to nature: As a result of the illegal extermination of one Tien Shan bear and 3 wild boars, serious material damage totaling 679 million 800 thousand sums was caused to the animal world.

A criminal case has been initiated

Strict measures are being taken against the violators in connection with the incident:

  • All hunting weapons, ammunition, relevant permits, and hunting licenses were handed over to the Internal Affairs Directorate of Samarkand region for temporary storage, and the poachers' "Niva Legend" car was towed to an impound lot;

  • A criminal case has been initiated against the offenders under Article 202, Part 3 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Uzbekistan (Violation of the procedure for using flora or fauna, causing damage on a very large scale). Investigative actions are currently underway.

PoachingTien Shan brown bearSariosiyo districtMinistry of Ecology
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Did the reserve turn into a pasture? Grazing of livestock in the Hisor State Reserve exposed (video)Did the reserve turn into a pasture? Grazing of livestock in the Hisor State Reserve exposed (video)23 September 20:47Rare animals in Chotqol in a single frame: camera traps reveal a mysterious sceneRare animals in Chotqol in a single frame: camera traps reveal a mysterious scene20 August 10:31Ecological Police officer tragically killed in Syrdarya — 3 suspects behind barsEcological Police officer tragically killed in Syrdarya — 3 suspects behind bars12 September 09:54Desert monitor lizard listed in the Red Book released into the wild after 7 years of treatmentDesert monitor lizard listed in the Red Book released into the wild after 7 years of treatment30 July 02:53Illegal land schemes: Officials detained in Bukhara and Kashkadarya!Illegal land schemes: Officials detained in Bukhara and Kashkadarya!29 July 12:19Poaching of Red Data Book bird sparks public concernPoaching of Red Data Book bird sparks public concern13 May 10:44
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Society news

Did MrBeast leave Uzbekistan after the incident in Samarkand?
Did MrBeast leave Uzbekistan after the incident in Samarkand?
Museum-reserve director punished following banquet at Khudoyarkhan Palace
Museum-reserve director punished following banquet at Khudoyarkhan Palace
Internal Affairs Department official makes important statement regarding MrBeast, famous blogger's trip cancelled
Internal Affairs Department official makes important statement regarding MrBeast, famous blogger's trip cancelled
Child singing and begging for money at Chorsu taken away by National Guard officers
Child singing and begging for money at Chorsu taken away by National Guard officers
Search operations are ongoing
Search operations are ongoing
Additional information provided regarding the case involving a 5-year-old girl in Namangan
Additional information provided regarding the case involving a 5-year-old girl in Namangan
A 75 kg watermelon! A giant melon crop grown in Uzbekistan astonished everyone
A 75 kg watermelon! A giant melon crop grown in Uzbekistan astonished everyone
Which countries can be visited visa-free with an Uzbek passport?
Which countries can be visited visa-free with an Uzbek passport?