She is the last to sit at the table and the first to get up. She cheers everyone up, yet sometimes she lives waiting for someone to cheer her up as well. She is a balm for the worries of her loved ones, but she swallows her own pain. We talk a lot about the selflessness of the Uzbek woman. But there is one question: for the woman who lives for everyone else, who lives for her?

Everyone at home is full, but the mother returns to the table again

A table is set for the family. Everyone takes their place, food is served, and conversation begins. But the housewife is often the last to sit down. This is because she must ensure that everything is fully laid out and that everyone has enough food in front of them.

Sometimes, she doesn't even manage to eat her own meal in peace. Someone asks for water, someone for bread, or someone else needs something else. Only after everyone's needs are met does she think of herself.

It is the same with sleep. While family members are resting, she is still busy with household chores. In the morning, she wakes up before everyone else to start the tasks of a new day.

Behind this simple daily scene often lies a sense of responsibility, affection, and selflessness formed over many years.

She cheers everyone up, but her own heart remains half-empty

The Uzbek woman tries to sense the mood of every person in the family. She feels her child's anxiety, strives to understand her husband's fatigue, and never forgets to lift the spirits of the elderly.

If someone's heart is hurt, she rushes to comfort them. If there is a disagreement in the family, she tries to soften the situation. She strives to speak to each person in their own language and give special attention to every loved one.

But she has a heart, too. She also gets tired, feels hurt, and needs attention and affection. Sometimes, she doesn't even find the opportunity to express her own pain.

Most sadly, those around her may accept the woman's constant selflessness as a natural state. As if she is not supposed to get tired, not supposed to be hurt, and must be able to keep up with everyone in any situation.

A balm for everyone's wounds, but silence for her own pain

If someone in the family is sick, she is the first to be worried. If her child has a fever, she spends the night awake. If a loved one faces trouble, she looks for ways to help.

She takes on the pain of others as if it were her own. However, she often does not show her own fatigue, worries, and pain.

Words like "It's nothing," "It will pass," and "I'm fine" sometimes hide her true condition.

In reality, a woman needs support too. She also wants someone to check on her, to ask, "Aren't you tired?" or "How can I help you?"

She manages the household, but cannot find time for herself

There is no end to household chores: cooking, cleaning, laundry, raising children, shopping, checking on the elderly...

While trying to keep up with all of this, a woman often puts her own needs on hold. She postpones buying new clothes, resting, engaging in a favorite hobby, or simply having some time alone to relax.

She puts the needs of the household above her own. She finds time for her family, but when it comes to her own dreams and goals, there is no time left.

This is how years pass. And her labor is often accepted as just a simple part of daily life.

A woman's worth should not be measured only by her selflessness

The Uzbek woman's love for her family, her role in raising children, and her selflessness in the household should be valued. But this selflessness should not come at the cost of the woman forgetting herself, giving up her dreams, or constantly sacrificing her own needs.

It is also important for a woman to gain knowledge, acquire a profession, conduct scientific research, and achieve personal goals. Defending a dissertation, raising children, and working for the family's well-being are not contradictory concepts.

Acknowledging the achievements of Western women in science does not diminish the worth of the Uzbek woman. Likewise, honoring the work an Uzbek woman does for her family should not be an obstacle to her personal development.

A woman does not have to live only for her family. She also has her own dreams, interests, desires, and the right to be happy.

The Uzbek woman also needs affection, attention, and rest

The stability of a family does not depend solely on the woman's patience and selflessness. It is the result of mutual respect, responsibility, and the care that all family members show one another.

A woman also needs to rest, have her own time, and feel that her labor is appreciated. If her husband and children share in her chores, her life becomes easier. Most importantly, she will feel not just as a person who must serve, but as an individual who also needs affection.

After all, the heart of a woman who cheers everyone up in the family must also be full. A mother who makes time for everyone must also find time for her own dreams.

Because the greatness of the Uzbek woman lies not in forgetting herself, but in her ability to manifest her love, intellect, patience, and potential. She can live for the happiness of her family, but she does not have to give up her own happiness.