Rare animals in Chotqol in a single frame: camera traps reveal a mysterious scene

Camera traps installed in the Chotqol State Biosphere Reserve captured a Tyan-Shan brown bear and Siberian ibexes. These images, taken in the wild, once again demonstrated the remarkable richness of the reserve’s animal life.

The Tyan-Shan brown bear is considered one of the largest predators in the region. It mainly inhabits remote areas of the Western Tyan-Shan that are difficult for people to access.

The animal caught on camera was photographed while continuing its usual life in the wild.

Such camera traps make it possible to observe wild animals’ habits and movements without disturbing them. Images obtained through camera traps help scientists and specialists monitor animal populations in the reserve, study their ranges, and protect rare species.