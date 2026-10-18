Drugs found hidden inside a baby-shaped toy in Tashkent

·26·Society
Drugs found hidden inside a baby-shaped toy in Tashkent

A 56-year-old woman was detained in Tashkent for smuggling drugs hidden inside a baby-shaped toy. She is suspected of planning to sell "hashish" brought from the Fergana region in the capital.

According to the Main Directorate of Internal Affairs of Tashkent Region, the incident was uncovered during a joint operation conducted by the Cybercrime Department and operational officers of the Nurafshon City Internal Affairs Department.

A "Nexia-3" car moving through the territory of the Bektemir district was stopped and searched. Among the belongings of G.A., a woman born in 1970 who was in the car, a toy shaped like a baby was found. The fact that it was heavier than usual raised suspicion among the officers.

During the inspection, it was revealed that drugs packaged in eight containers were hidden inside the toy. Each package weighed 100–150 grams. According to preliminary investigations, the woman had purchased the substance in the Fergana region and was bringing it to Tashkent for sale. The driver of the car stated that he worked as a taxi driver and did not know the woman beforehand.

A criminal case has been initiated under Article 273, Part 6 of the Criminal Code in connection with this incident. Investigative actions are currently ongoing.

TashkentFergana regionnarcoticsBektemir district
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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