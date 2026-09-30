It was revealed that behind the calls "You are a winner!" lies a 300 million soum fraud

·4·Society
It was revealed that behind the calls "You are a winner!" lies a 300 million soum fraud

In Tashkent, the activity of an illegal call center that deceived citizens through fake promotions and embezzled their credit and micro-loan funds was exposed. The criminal group caused over 300 million soums in damage to more than 110 citizens. This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

According to the report, a resident of Fergana Region, born in 2005, and his accomplices called citizens and convinced them that they had won a promotion in a shopping application.

To receive the gift, citizens were required to transfer credit or micro-loan funds allocated in their names to entrepreneurs' bank accounts. In return, home appliances were promised to be delivered.

The group members registered themselves as product suppliers on the trading platform. Some buyers who demanded a refund or the delivery of their orders were sent cheap, low-quality, or mismatched products.

In this way, they distracted the victims and embezzled their credit and micro-loan limits. After the money was transferred, communication with them was cut off in most cases.

It was revealed that 5 operators worked at the illegal call center in Shaykhontohur District. They called hundreds of citizens on behalf of fake online stores. During the operational raid, 10 computer sets, 8 mobile phones, 150 sheets of documents containing personal data of citizens and limits in installment shopping apps, as well as 2 notebooks, were seized as physical evidence.

Earlier, a cybercrime group consisting of hundreds of young men and women led by a foreign citizen was also apprehended in Tashkent.

TashkentFergana regionillegal call centerfake promotions
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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