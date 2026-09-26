Triplets born in Navoi: two boys and a girl

·44·Society
Triplets born in Navoi: two boys and a girl

It became one of the most unforgettable days in the family life of M. Farmonova, a resident of the city of Navoi. At the Navoi branch of the Republican Specialized Scientific-Practical Medical Center of Mother and Child Health, the woman gave birth to triplets — two boys and a girl.

The delivery was performed via Caesarean section. Qualified obstetrician-gynecologists, neonatologists, and resuscitators of the branch participated in the process.

The delivery process was successfully carried out by the team of doctors.

What is the weight of the newborns?

The weights of the born triplets varied:

Newborn Gender Weight

1st newborn Boy 2,300 grams

2nd newborn Boy 2,160 grams

3rd newborn Girl 1,670 grams

Condition of the mother and newborns is good

Currently, the mother and all three newborns are under the supervision of qualified medical staff. According to reports, all of them are feeling well.

The birth of three children at once in a family has become a great joyous event for their relatives.

Navoi branchM. FarmonovatripletsCaesarean section
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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