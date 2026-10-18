Russian tourist draws public attention with an experiment involving a wallet containing 200 dollars in Tashkent (video)

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Russian tourist draws public attention with an experiment involving a wallet containing 200 dollars in Tashkent (video)

A Russian tourist conducted a unique experiment in the center of Tashkent. He intentionally left behind a wallet containing 200 dollars and a piece of paper with a phone number written on it, and then observed from the outside to see what would happen. This action by the tourist creates the impression of aiming to see how people react to a lost item.

Soon after, a young man found the wallet left on the street. Seeing that there was money inside, instead of keeping the wallet for himself, the young man decided to call the phone number written on the paper inside. Thus, he contacted the owner of the wallet, informed him that he had lost his item, and asked him to come and pick it up.

The most notable aspect of the incident was that, despite there being money inside the wallet, the young man made an effort to find the owner. His action once again brought the issues of honesty and respect for someone else's property to the forefront.

A video capturing this situation spread on social networks and sparked interest among users. For many, such events serve as a reminder of how important a person's choices and honesty are in daily life.

This incident in the center of Tashkent showed that a great meaning can be hidden behind a simple find. After all, returning someone's lost item to its owner is not only a sign of honesty, but also of humanity and responsibility.

Tashkent centerRussian touristphone number on paperfinding an item
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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