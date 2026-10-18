Dates for school students' "autumn break" announced

The 2026 autumn break in Uzbekistan's schools will begin on November 4. The break will last for 6 calendar days and end on November 9. Students will return to classes starting on November 10.

The break periods are defined in the "Regulation on General Secondary Education" approved by Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 140 dated March 15, 2017.

According to this regulation, school year breaks are held during the following periods:

autumn break — starting from November 4 for 6 calendar days;

winter break — starting from December 28 for 14 calendar days;

spring break — starting from March 21 for 7 calendar days;

summer break — from the day following the end of the final control assessment, or for classes without such assessments, from the day following the end of the academic year until September 1.

Additionally, an extra one-week break is established for first-grade students in February.