Dates for school students' "autumn break" announced

·63·Society
Dates for school students' "autumn break" announced

The 2026 autumn break in Uzbekistan's schools will begin on November 4. The break will last for 6 calendar days and end on November 9. Students will return to classes starting on November 10.

The break periods are defined in the "Regulation on General Secondary Education" approved by Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 140 dated March 15, 2017.

According to this regulation, school year breaks are held during the following periods:

  • autumn break — starting from November 4 for 6 calendar days;

  • winter break — starting from December 28 for 14 calendar days;

  • spring break — starting from March 21 for 7 calendar days;

  • summer break — from the day following the end of the final control assessment, or for classes without such assessments, from the day following the end of the academic year until September 1.

Additionally, an extra one-week break is established for first-grade students in February.

autumn break in Uzbekistan schoolsCabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 140Regulation on General Secondary Educationschool break periods in Uzbekistan
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Bus and metro fares in Tashkent to change drastically starting October 1Bus and metro fares in Tashkent to change drastically starting October 128 September 06:48Situation involving a 3rd-grade student is being investigated in TashkentSituation involving a 3rd-grade student is being investigated in Tashkent8 September 10:41Now you can directly track your child's school gradesNow you can directly track your child's school grades17 September 19:44Competition Committee to monitor school supplies prices...Competition Committee to monitor school supplies prices...21 August 08:33A new school uniform rule or unfounded fear? The Education Department denied the rumorsA new school uniform rule or unfounded fear? The Education Department denied the rumors4 September 12:12The start date of the new school year has been announcedThe start date of the new school year has been announced21 August 16:53
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Society news

Did MrBeast leave Uzbekistan after the incident in Samarkand?
Did MrBeast leave Uzbekistan after the incident in Samarkand?
Museum-reserve director punished following banquet at Khudoyarkhan Palace
Museum-reserve director punished following banquet at Khudoyarkhan Palace
Internal Affairs Department official makes important statement regarding MrBeast, famous blogger's trip cancelled
Internal Affairs Department official makes important statement regarding MrBeast, famous blogger's trip cancelled
Child singing and begging for money at Chorsu taken away by National Guard officers
Child singing and begging for money at Chorsu taken away by National Guard officers
Additional information provided regarding the case involving a 5-year-old girl in Namangan
Additional information provided regarding the case involving a 5-year-old girl in Namangan
A 75 kg watermelon! A giant melon crop grown in Uzbekistan astonished everyone
A 75 kg watermelon! A giant melon crop grown in Uzbekistan astonished everyone
Which countries can be visited visa-free with an Uzbek passport?
Which countries can be visited visa-free with an Uzbek passport?
Other child taken away from mother who beat 3-year-old girl to death
Other child taken away from mother who beat 3-year-old girl to death