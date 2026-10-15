Saida Mirziyoyeva and Bilal Erdogan visit prestigious educational institutions in Istanbul

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Saida Mirziyoyeva and Bilal Erdogan visit prestigious educational institutions in Istanbul

The Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Saida Mirziyoyeva, announced via her official Telegram channel that, as part of her visit to Istanbul, she had familiarized herself with the activities of Turkey's leading educational institutions.

During the visit, accompanied by Najmuddin Bilal Erdogan, a promoter of the Turkey Youth Foundation and educational projects, Saida Mirziyoyeva visited Ibn Haldun University, one of Istanbul's leading higher education institutions, and the "Yenidogu" school, which is distinguished by its innovative approaches.

Saida Mirziyoyeva and Bilal Erdogan visit prestigious educational institutions in Istanbul

Advanced approach to education: Talent and independent thought

Saida Mirziyoyeva noted that the modern educational system and standards applied in these institutions left a great impression on her:

  • Realizing talent: The institutions have established a system for identifying the personal abilities and potential of every young person early on and developing them in a targeted manner;

  • Independent thinking: Prioritizing the formation of skills in students to approach problems critically and creatively, draw independent conclusions, and think independently is considered a top priority;

  • High-quality control: Modern knowledge is being deeply instilled through the integration of theory and practice in the teaching process.

Saida Mirziyoyeva and Bilal Erdogan visit prestigious educational institutions in Istanbul

New opportunities for students and teachers

This visit serves to enrich the ties between the educational systems of the two brotherly nations with practical content. During the discussions, agreements were reached in several important areas:

  • Direct cooperation: Practical ties between the educational institutions of the two countries will be significantly expanded;

  • Mutual exchange of experience: A system for the regular exchange of curricula, advanced methodologies, and pedagogical innovations will be formed;

  • New doors and programs: New opportunities will be opened for organizing joint projects, professional development, and exchange courses for school students, university students, and educators.

Saida Mirziyoyeva and Bilal Erdogan visit prestigious educational institutions in Istanbul

Education — a solid foundation for friendship and cooperation

In her post, Saida Mirziyoyeva emphasized that the field of education holds special strategic importance in the relations between Uzbekistan and Turkey:

"The field of education is one of the important facets of the friendly relations between Uzbekistan and Turkey. Our cooperation in this direction serves to help young people learn, expand their worldview, and get to know each other even better," noted the Head of the Presidential Administration.

These initiatives are expected to serve the youth of both countries in acquiring modern knowledge, broadening their worldviews, and further strengthening the cultural and educational ties between the brotherly peoples.

Saida Mirziyoyeva and Bilal Erdogan visit prestigious educational institutions in IstanbulSaida Mirziyoyeva and Bilal Erdogan visit prestigious educational institutions in IstanbulSaida Mirziyoyeva and Bilal Erdogan visit prestigious educational institutions in Istanbul
Saida MirziyoyevaIbn Haldun UniversityTurkey Youth FoundationUzbekistan-Turkey educational cooperation
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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