School holidays begin: How many days will students have off and when do classes resume?

The first quarter for students at all general secondary education schools in Uzbekistan has concluded, marking the start of the traditional autumn break. Today, November 3, is the final day of classes for the first quarter of the current academic year.

Starting tomorrow, November 4, millions of school students across the country will begin their autumn vacation period.

Holiday dates and duration: Important information

To help parents and students plan their schedules effectively, the official calendar has been set as follows:

Start of the holiday: November 4, 2026 (Wednesday);

Duration of the holiday: The break will last for 6 consecutive days;

Last day of the holiday: November 9 (Monday);

First day of the second quarter: Classes for the second quarter will officially resume in all schools on Tuesday, November 10.

Recommendation for parents: Organizing a meaningful break

Experts consider this short six-day break a favorable opportunity to strengthen children's health and mentally prepare them for the new quarter:

Reading and creativity: Reading fiction books beyond the curriculum, reviewing foreign languages, and engaging in activities of interest;

Active rest and healthy lifestyle: Taking walks in the fresh autumn air, maintaining a daily routine, and limiting screen time on gadgets;

Information sharing: It is recommended to clarify these dates in school and class groups to avoid any uncertainty regarding the start of classes.

We wish all school students a productive, interesting, and meaningful autumn break!