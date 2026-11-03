With children during school holidays: Who is entitled to additional paid leave?

With the autumn school holidays beginning across the country on November 4, many parents are finding a need to spend more time with their children and look after them during the break. Current national legislation legally guarantees the right to additional leave for certain categories of parents in such situations.

In accordance with Articles 401 and 402 of the Labor Code of the Republic of Uzbekistan, employees who meet specific criteria are granted additional paid leave days in addition to their annual basic leave.

Who is eligible for additional leave?

According to legal requirements, one of the parents (either the father or the mother) from the following categories can officially request guaranteed additional days off each year:

Those with two or more children: One of the parents raising two or more children under the age of 12;

Families with children with disabilities: One of the parents (or a legal guardian) of a child with a disability under the age of 16.

Leave duration and payment terms

The main conditions for the additional leave granted under this benefit are as follows:

Duration: Employees in the aforementioned categories are granted at least 4 calendar days of additional leave annually;

Salary retention: The employee's salary is fully retained during this leave period, meaning it is classified as paid leave;

Scheduling: The employee may add these leave days to their annual labor leave or use them separately during the children's school holidays, depending on family circumstances.

To utilize this legal benefit, it is sufficient for the employee to submit an application to the employer along with copies of their children's birth certificates.