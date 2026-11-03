With children during school holidays: Who is entitled to additional paid leave?

·54·Society
With children during school holidays: Who is entitled to additional paid leave?

With the autumn school holidays beginning across the country on November 4, many parents are finding a need to spend more time with their children and look after them during the break. Current national legislation legally guarantees the right to additional leave for certain categories of parents in such situations.

In accordance with Articles 401 and 402 of the Labor Code of the Republic of Uzbekistan, employees who meet specific criteria are granted additional paid leave days in addition to their annual basic leave.

Who is eligible for additional leave?

According to legal requirements, one of the parents (either the father or the mother) from the following categories can officially request guaranteed additional days off each year:

  • Those with two or more children: One of the parents raising two or more children under the age of 12;

  • Families with children with disabilities: One of the parents (or a legal guardian) of a child with a disability under the age of 16.

Leave duration and payment terms

The main conditions for the additional leave granted under this benefit are as follows:

  • Duration: Employees in the aforementioned categories are granted at least 4 calendar days of additional leave annually;

  • Salary retention: The employee's salary is fully retained during this leave period, meaning it is classified as paid leave;

  • Scheduling: The employee may add these leave days to their annual labor leave or use them separately during the children's school holidays, depending on family circumstances.

To utilize this legal benefit, it is sufficient for the employee to submit an application to the employer along with copies of their children's birth certificates.

Labor Codeadditional leaveschool holidayslabor law
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

School holidays begin: How many days will students have off and when do classes resume?School holidays begin: How many days will students have off and when do classes resume?Today 11:19Dates for school students' "autumn break" announcedDates for school students' "autumn break" announced18 October 21:20Are first-born children smarter?: Scientists have proven an unexpected reason!Are first-born children smarter?: Scientists have proven an unexpected reason!20 September 14:13Situation involving a 3rd-grade student is being investigated in TashkentSituation involving a 3rd-grade student is being investigated in Tashkent8 September 10:41Search continues for 2-year-old boy missing in Sangardak: 20 million soum reward offered to those who help find himSearch continues for 2-year-old boy missing in Sangardak: 20 million soum reward offered to those who help find himToday 16:20Man jailed for 7 days for abusing neighbor's catMan jailed for 7 days for abusing neighbor's catToday 16:11
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Society news

Did MrBeast leave Uzbekistan after the incident in Samarkand?
Did MrBeast leave Uzbekistan after the incident in Samarkand?
11th-grade student from Surkhandarya receives admission offers from 7 US universities simultaneously
11th-grade student from Surkhandarya receives admission offers from 7 US universities simultaneously
Why do snakes come to the yard and what attracts them?
Why do snakes come to the yard and what attracts them?
Museum-reserve director punished following banquet at Khudoyarkhan Palace
Museum-reserve director punished following banquet at Khudoyarkhan Palace
Internal Affairs Department official makes important statement regarding MrBeast, famous blogger's trip cancelled
Internal Affairs Department official makes important statement regarding MrBeast, famous blogger's trip cancelled
A Sincere Dialogue Between the President and a TV Host: You don't let anyone sleep, why are you sitting quietly?
A Sincere Dialogue Between the President and a TV Host: You don't let anyone sleep, why are you sitting quietly?
15-year-old girl put on wanted list in Khorezm found in Tashkent
15-year-old girl put on wanted list in Khorezm found in Tashkent
What economic rationale lies behind MrBeast's visit to Uzbekistan?
What economic rationale lies behind MrBeast's visit to Uzbekistan?