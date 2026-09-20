«Bank Founder on International Wanted List!»: Criminal case opened against Muminjon Yuldashev

An event that caused a major resonance in Uzbekistan's banking and business community has taken place. Muminjon Yuldashev, a well-known entrepreneur from Fergana, former major shareholder and former chairman of the supervisory board of Madad Invest Bank, has been put on the international wanted list via Interpol upon the official request of Tashkent. Law enforcement agencies have brought charges against him under Article 167, Part 3 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Uzbekistan — embezzlement or misappropriation on an especially large scale.

Apart from the banking sector, the former banker — who owned numerous enterprises in the major construction and textile industries — had previously come into the spotlight of international financial organizations. In particular, in 2019, the World Bank barred him from participating in its projects for at least 4 years due to misconduct involving unlawful pressure on a representative of a competing company during a tender process.

So, what kind of financial machinations lie behind the placing of the famous entrepreneur on the wanted list, in which country might he be hiding, and how will this event affect the transparency control in the country's banking system?

«Interpol, Article 167, and World Bank Sanctions»: Key facts on the case

The chronology of the case initiated against Muminjon Yuldashev and his activities:

Declaration of international search via Interpol: At the official request of Uzbekistan's law enforcement agencies, the international police network was activated;

Charges under a serious article: An investigation is underway under Article 167, Part 3 of the Criminal Code (misappropriation on an exceptionally large scale);

Status at Madad Invest Bank: The entrepreneur was one of the founders, the largest shareholder, and the head of the supervisory board of this financial institution;

Broad business empire: Aside from the banking sector, he also owned several major assets in the construction industry and textile clusters;

World Bank's blacklist: He was subjected to a 4-year disqualification by the World Bank in 2019 due to exerting pressure on a tender participant.

Legal and professional indicators in the case of Muminjon Yuldashev

Distribution of the entrepreneur's activities and the charges leveled against him:

Parameters and areas Information and conditions Wanted person Muminjon Yuldashev (entrepreneur from Fergana) Search status Interpol international search at the request of Uzbekistan Criminal article Article 167, Part 3 of the CC RUz (embezzlement or misappropriation) Main financial asset Madad Invest Bank (former major shareholder and chairman) Business sectors Construction, textile, and finance-banking sectors Previous sanctions 4-year suspension from World Bank projects in 2019

Legal and economic analysis: Experts on crimes in the banking sector

Main conclusions of financial law and economic analysts:

Strengthening control in the financial sector: Putting bank founders and executives on the international wanted list indicates that state control over capital turnover and deposit safety in the country has significantly intensified;

Probability and process of extradition: If an Interpol Red Notice is issued, the suspect can be detained in more than 190 countries worldwide and handed over to Uzbekistan;

Significance of the World Bank warning: The 2019 situation confirms that there were steps contrary to competition rules and transparency in the entrepreneur's activities even before, and regulatory authorities kept him in focus;

Asset recovery mechanism: If misappropriation is proven in court, the suspect's shares in construction and textiles are highly likely to be seized to compensate for the inflicted financial damage.

This international search has become a serious event in the financial system of Uzbekistan, testifying that the issue of financial responsibility and accountability is equal for everyone before the law.

In your opinion, what control mechanisms are necessary to further strengthen the responsibility of major owners and executives in the banking system? How effective do you think the extradition process of accused individuals who have fled abroad is? Leave your thoughts and comments in the feedback section and share this sensational analysis of the business and banking world with your loved ones and finance enthusiasts!