In Khorezm, an 18-year-old man was sentenced to administrative detention for harassing a girl he did not know via Telegram, offering her $100, and threatening to distribute her video.

It is reported that the incident occurred on September 19, 2026. The young man had previously obtained the Telegram profile name of the girl, who was a classmate of his own classmate. He then messaged the girl, proposing to meet and communicate via video call.

He offered her $100 to gain her consent. He also threatened to leak her video and insulted her with derogatory language.

During the court hearing, the young man stated that he was intoxicated at the time and that he did not actually possess any photos or videos of the girl. He also expressed remorse for his actions.

However, the court provided a legal assessment of his actions and sentenced him to 5 days of administrative detention.