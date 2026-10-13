Late-night phone call to his mother leads to a fight: young man sentenced to 16 years

A dispute involving his mother's former classmates in the Khonqa district of the Khorezm region ended in tragedy. A 21-year-old man took the life of one person during a fight at a teahouse. By court verdict, he was sentenced to 16 years in prison. This was reported by "Daryo," citing court documents.

It is reported that the incident occurred on April 9 of this year. On that day, at approximately 21:00, a man named M.P. called his former classmate N. and asked her to gather other female classmates and come to a teahouse.

The woman's son, I.Q., heard this conversation, became angry, and took the phone from his mother's hand. He asked the man why he was calling his mother late at night. As a result, an argument broke out between the two.

In his testimony in court, I.Q. stated that during the phone conversation, M.P. insulted him and his parents.

After that, the young man asked for the man's location and went to the teahouse he mentioned, accompanied by his father. There, M.P. and three of his classmates came outside.

While I.Q. was discussing the situation with Sh., whom he knew beforehand, M.P. came from behind and choked him by the neck. During the scuffle between the two, they fell to the ground. Then, seeing that they were also attacking his father, I.Q. put him in the car and drove away. After their car was pelted with stones and the doors were kicked, the young man took his father home.

However, he did not stay there. I.Q. left his father at home and decided to return to the teahouse. At approximately 22:00, he borrowed a kitchen knife from a neighborhood store and headed to the scene.

When the young man arrived at the teahouse for the second time, he called M.P. and asked him to come outside. When they stepped out onto the street, the deceased, M.X., tried to stop the fight and separate the two.

I.Q. stated that his dispute was with M.P. and demanded that he apologize for his actions during their previous meeting. However, the argument continued.

According to the defendant's testimony, M.X. said insulting words about him and his parents. After that, I.Q. stated that he lost control of himself and stabbed him in the chest with the knife he was holding.

As a result, M.X. died at the scene. Then, I.Q. tried to strike M.P. with the knife as well. However, because the blade of the knife broke, he survived with minor bodily injuries.

In court, the defendant said he took the knife for self-defense, had no intention of killing anyone, and that the events occurred under the influence of strong emotional distress.

The Bagat District Court for Criminal Cases found I.Q. guilty of committing crimes provided for in Article 97, Part 2, Clause "g" and Article 25, Article 97, Part 2, Clause "a" of the Criminal Code.

According to the court verdict, he was sentenced to a final term of 16 years of imprisonment through the partial combination of sentences.