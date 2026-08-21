A BYD vehicle belonging to a debtor and on the wanted list was impounded in Xonqa

·13·Society
A BYD vehicle belonging to a debtor and on the wanted list was impounded in Xonqa

In Honqa District, a man who drove a “COBALT” vehicle belonging to another citizen while intoxicated was deprived of the right to drive for 3 (three) years by a court ruling and fined 16,480,000 soums.

It was established that, based on the writ of execution issued by the Xonqa District Court for Criminal Cases, an enforcement document ordering the recovery of a 16,480,000-soum fine from the offender Q.A. in favor of the Republic’s budget revenue was received by the Xonqa District Department of the Bureau and enforcement proceedings were initiated.

Although the offender Q.A. was warned several times to pay the fine specified in the court ruling, he failed to draw the necessary conclusions and did not voluntarily pay the prescribed amount.

As a result of the enforcement actions carried out by state enforcement officer S. Sapayev and the search efforts of employees of the Department’s Search Division, the BYD SONG PLUS vehicle belonging to the offender Q.A. was found and placed in an impound lot.

Currently, measures will be taken to have the vehicle appraised by an independent appraisal organization and, once the appraisal is completed, to put it up for an electronic online auction.

The proceeds from the auction will be used to cover the debtor’s fines.

XonqaBYDBYD SONG PLUSCOBALT
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