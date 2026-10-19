Employees' rights restored

Consistent measures are being implemented by the Navoi regional administration of the Compulsory Enforcement Bureau and its territorial divisions to protect citizens' labor rights, reinstate employees unjustifiably dismissed from work, and ensure the enforcement of judicial documents regarding the recovery of unpaid wages.

During the expired period of the current year, court decisions concerning 25 citizens related to reinstatement at work were received by the territorial divisions of the Bureau, and 21 of them have been reinstated in their workplaces.

In particular, in Khatyrchi district, the claimant K.S. was ensured reinstatement to the position of a patronage nurse at the 12th family polyclinic in Khatyrchi district. Furthermore, as a result of enforcement actions carried out on 50 enforcement documents worth 1.8 billion UZS related to wage recovery, final decisions were adopted on 39 enforcement documents worth 1.4 billion UZS, and 1.1 billion UZS of wage arrears were actually recovered.

Specifically, in Tomdi district, wage arrears in the amount of 119.4 million UZS payable by the Tomdi district Department of Sanitary and Epidemiological Wellbeing and Public Health in favor of citizen B. J. were recovered in September of the current year, and the execution of the court decision was practically ensured.

Work on ensuring citizens' labor rights and the timely and complete execution of judicial documents is ongoing.