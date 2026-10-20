In Tashkent, a single balloon caused power outages in four districts

On the evening of October 19, power outages were observed in four districts of Tashkent. According to the Ministry of Energy, this was caused by a flying balloon falling onto the open switchgear of the "Aksa Tashkent" thermal power plant located in the Kibray district. The incident occurred at 19:05. After the balloon fell onto the equipment, the plant's protection system was triggered. As a result, the power plant's capacity dropped from 460 megawatts to 185 megawatts, which led to a temporary interruption of electricity supply in certain areas of the capital.

The outages were observed in parts of Yunusabad, Almazar, Mirzo-Ulugbek, and Shaykhontokhur districts. Specialists took prompt measures to restore the power supply.

It is reported that after the necessary measures were taken by specialists, the power supply was fully restored within 33 minutes.

The incident once again showed that even an ordinary balloon can affect the operation of electrical infrastructure.