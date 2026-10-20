Students in Malibu-2 insult traffic police officer and spread video

An unpleasant incident involving technical school students occurred in the Ishtikhan district of Samarkand region. Driving a rented Malibu-2 car, they failed to comply with a traffic police officer's demand to stop.

It is reported that the young people insulted the road patrol service officer. They also posted videos on social networks that damaged his honor and dignity.

The incident attracted public attention. No additional information has been provided yet on what measures have been taken regarding the situation.