In Surkhandarya, a teacher harassed a 16-year-old student

In the Jarkurgan district of Surkhandarya region, a vocational school master was sentenced to 5 days of administrative arrest for sexually harassing a minor student. This was reported by QALAMPIR.UZ, citing court documents.

According to the court document, on September 25, a 37-year-old man committed inappropriate sexual acts twice against a 16-year-old girl studying at the vocational school.

The case was reviewed on October 6 by the Jarkurgan District Criminal Court. During the court hearing, the vocational school master did not plead guilty.

According to his explanation, he called the girl out of class to collect applications from parents regarding the issue of shoes that should be provided to students by the vocational school.

However, the minor student gave a different testimony in court in the presence of her mother. According to her, the teacher called her into a separate room and committed inappropriate actions. The girl resisted and left the place.

Later, the teacher called her to the gymnasium again. When the girl went there, she again encountered the man's inappropriate actions and took advantage of the situation to leave the place.

The court found the teacher guilty of committing an offense provided for in Part 1 of Article 41-1 of the Administrative Responsibility Code.

He was sentenced to 5 days of administrative arrest.