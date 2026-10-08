In Surkhandarya, a teacher harassed a 16-year-old student

·55·Society
In Surkhandarya, a teacher harassed a 16-year-old student

In the Jarkurgan district of Surkhandarya region, a vocational school master was sentenced to 5 days of administrative arrest for sexually harassing a minor student. This was reported by QALAMPIR.UZ, citing court documents.

According to the court document, on September 25, a 37-year-old man committed inappropriate sexual acts twice against a 16-year-old girl studying at the vocational school.

The case was reviewed on October 6 by the Jarkurgan District Criminal Court. During the court hearing, the vocational school master did not plead guilty.

According to his explanation, he called the girl out of class to collect applications from parents regarding the issue of shoes that should be provided to students by the vocational school.

However, the minor student gave a different testimony in court in the presence of her mother. According to her, the teacher called her into a separate room and committed inappropriate actions. The girl resisted and left the place.

Later, the teacher called her to the gymnasium again. When the girl went there, she again encountered the man's inappropriate actions and took advantage of the situation to leave the place.

The court found the teacher guilty of committing an offense provided for in Part 1 of Article 41-1 of the Administrative Responsibility Code.

He was sentenced to 5 days of administrative arrest.

Surkhandarya regionJarkurgan districtvocational school mastersexual harassment
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Court verdict announced for educator who lured minor student to gym and sexually harassed herCourt verdict announced for educator who lured minor student to gym and sexually harassed herToday 14:48No more «harassment» in the workplace: Senate approves new ruleNo more «harassment» in the workplace: Senate approves new rule2 October 17:21School security guard in Tashkent allegedly harasses 6th-grade studentSchool security guard in Tashkent allegedly harasses 6th-grade student24 September 15:46Fine imposed on girl who defended herself against sexual harassment overturnedFine imposed on girl who defended herself against sexual harassment overturned3 August 23:20In Bukhara, a tutor who sexually harassed a female student was jailed for 3 daysIn Bukhara, a tutor who sexually harassed a female student was jailed for 3 days5 September 06:47Father-in-law imprisoned in Surkhandarya for harassing his daughter-in-lawFather-in-law imprisoned in Surkhandarya for harassing his daughter-in-law23 September 19:12
AnnouncementsPartnership
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Society news

Unusual sight in Fergana: hundreds of live fish spilled onto the road
Unusual sight in Fergana: hundreds of live fish spilled onto the road
An unusual online wedding was held in Uzbekistan: the bride and groom participated in the ceremony from the USA
An unusual online wedding was held in Uzbekistan: the bride and groom participated in the ceremony from the USA
Child singing and begging for money at Chorsu taken away by National Guard officers
Child singing and begging for money at Chorsu taken away by National Guard officers
Search operations are ongoing
Search operations are ongoing
Museum-reserve director punished following banquet at Khudoyarkhan Palace
Museum-reserve director punished following banquet at Khudoyarkhan Palace
Additional information provided regarding the case involving a 5-year-old girl in Namangan
Additional information provided regarding the case involving a 5-year-old girl in Namangan
16 cars in a 2-car space: An unusual parking lot in Uzbekistan
16 cars in a 2-car space: An unusual parking lot in Uzbekistan
A 75 kg watermelon! A giant melon crop grown in Uzbekistan astonished everyone
A 75 kg watermelon! A giant melon crop grown in Uzbekistan astonished everyone