Oxford students arrive in Uzbekistan: they are learning the Uzbek language...

Students from one of the world's most prestigious educational institutions, the University of Oxford, have arrived in Uzbekistan to learn the Uzbek language not from books, but in its living environment.

For a month, living in Tashkent, Samarkand, and Bukhara, they will not only learn the Uzbek language but also directly familiarize themselves with the country's history, culture, and daily life.

This visit is the practical phase of the "Oxford Uzbek Studies Programme" launched in 2025 on the initiative of Saida Mirziyoyeva.

1. Why did Oxford students come to Uzbekistan?

When learning a foreign language, alongside theoretical knowledge, applying it in a live environment is crucial.

The programme organized for Oxford students in Uzbekistan provides precisely this opportunity. They hear the Uzbek language in the local environment, communicate, and try to use it in daily life.

Learning the Uzbek language is no longer limited to the classroom — students are testing it out right here in Uzbekistan.

2. Three cities in a month — three different experiences

Programme participants will visit three important cities of Uzbekistan over the course of a month:

Toshkent — modern Uzbekistan and the atmosphere of the capital;

Samarqand — historical heritage and ancient city culture;

Buxoro — Uzbek culture and traditions formed over centuries.

Thus, students have the opportunity to learn the language not only through textbooks, but together with its historical and cultural context.

3. The foundation of the programme was laid in 2025

With the aim of bringing Oxford's interest in the Uzbek language and Uzbek studies to a practical level, the "Oxford Uzbek Studies Programme" was initiated in 2025 on the initiative of Saida Mirziyoyeva.

The new programme is envisioned to serve the broader study of Uzbekistan's history, language, and culture in the international academic environment.

Its practical phase in Uzbekistan creates an opportunity for students to reinforce their theoretical knowledge in a real environment.

4. What does this give to Uzbekistan?

The interest of students from such a prestigious university as Oxford in the Uzbek language and culture is also important from the perspective of promoting the country's scientific and cultural potential in the international arena.

Through the programme:

opportunities to study the Uzbek language abroad expand;

academic interest in Uzbek studies strengthens;

young foreign scholars directly familiarize themselves with Uzbekistan;

knowledge about the country's history and culture is introduced into the international educational environment.

The most interesting aspect — learning the language in Uzbekistan itself

For Oxford students, this is not just a foreign trip. For a month, they learn the Uzbek language in its natural environment, getting acquainted with the country's historical cities and cultural life.

This turns language learning into a process much broader than a simple lesson.

Conclusion: the Uzbek language is arousing interest at Oxford too

The fact that Oxford students have come to Uzbekistan to study the Uzbek language, history, and culture for a month demonstrates the expanding international ties of the country in the field of Uzbek studies.

Tashkent, Samarkand, and Bukhara have now become not only travel destinations for Oxford students, but also classrooms for learning the Uzbek language.

And the subsequent phases of the "Oxford Uzbek Studies Programme" can pave the way for an even wider study of the Uzbek language and culture in the international academic arena.