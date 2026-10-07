Why were students evicted from the dormitory in Tashkent? The Ministry explained the reason

Reports circulated on social media stating that students of the Tashkent State Technical University were evicted from their dormitory. The Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Innovations commented on the situation.

According to the ministry, this student dormitory, built on the basis of public-private partnership in the Student Campus of Tashkent, has not yet been officially commissioned. The cadastral documents of the facility have not been processed, and the necessary permits for its use have not been obtained. Therefore, it was not possible to accommodate students in it in an official manner.

According to the established procedure, to move into a student dormitory, a student must submit an application through the Public Services Center or my.gov.uz and obtain a referral in the prescribed manner. However, it was revealed that the entrepreneur had accommodated some students in this facility without the appropriate referrals. In addition, students from other higher education institutions unrelated to the Tashkent State Technical University were also accommodated in this dormitory.

Once the situation was discovered, all of them were evicted from the facility in order to ensure student safety. Tashkent State Technical University students were temporarily accommodated in the university's available vacant dormitories. Meanwhile, students from other higher education institutions were returned to their respective educational establishments through responsible officials.

The ministry stated that foreign students cannot be accommodated in a facility that has not been commissioned without the appropriate permit documents. For this reason, they were also evicted from the dormitory as part of safety measures.

Currently, work is underway to process the cadastral documents of the facility and obtain the necessary permits for its use. Furthermore, the hot water and heating systems in the building are not yet fully operational.

The ministry reported that the official opening ceremony of this facility has not been held yet either. Since construction work was not fully completed within the specified timeframe, its use did not begin during the opening events in August.

Once all necessary documents are processed and relevant permits are obtained, the facility will be commissioned, and student accommodation will be carried out in accordance with the established procedure.

Additionally, the payments collected from the students previously accommodated in this facility have been 100% refunded by the entrepreneur.

The ministry stated that neither the university nor the students themselves were previously aware that they were being accommodated in this facility in violation of established procedures. Appropriate measures to ensure the safety and legal interests of the students were taken immediately after the situation was discovered.