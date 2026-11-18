A new provision prohibiting sexual harassment in the workplace has been added to the Labor Code of Uzbekistan. According to it, employers are required to take necessary measures to prevent and avoid such incidents within the workforce. Additionally, skin color and political views have been added to the list of prohibited grounds for discrimination, reports Gazeta.

The President signed the amendments to the Labor Code on November 13. The amendments entered into force on the day of their official publication.

Article 8¹ added to the Code prohibits sexual harassment in the field of labor and employment. It defines this concept as actions of a sexual nature carried out against a person's will that degrade their honor and dignity. Such actions may manifest through comments about appearance or physique, gestures, touching, or solicitations.

In accordance with the new norm, the employer must create a work environment free from sexual harassment for employees.

The law also amended Article 4 of the Labor Code regarding the prohibition of discrimination. Now, establishing direct or indirect restrictions, as well as granting advantages to others based on a person's skin color or political views, is also considered discrimination.

Administrative liability for sexual harassment in Uzbekistan has been in effect since April 2023. According to Article 41¹ of the Code of Administrative Responsibility, a person who commits harassment in a grossly offensive manner once or repeatedly may be subject to a fine of 2 to 5 times the base calculation amount or administrative detention for up to 5 days.

If the offense is repeated within one year after the penalty is applied, the fine increases to 5 to 7 times the base calculation amount, and the period of administrative detention can reach up to 15 days.