In Namangan, a young man who harassed a minor girl was imprisoned for 5 days

·54·Society
In Namangan, a young man who harassed a minor girl was imprisoned for 5 days

In Pap district of Namangan region, a 25-year-old young man who sexually harassed a minor girl was sentenced to 5 days of administrative arrest. This was stated in court documents.

According to the documents, the incident took place on January 31, 2026. On that day, a young man named I.Sh. called the girl and invited her on a date. The girl agreed and went to the center of Turakurgan district with her friend.

The young man arrived with his friend in a car belonging to his father. Afterwards, the four of them headed towards Pap district. Shortly after, the girl's friend and the young man's friend got out of the car.

Following this, I.Sh. drove the car to a hilly area and took the girl to a secluded place. There, he told her that he would marry her and subjected her to sexual harassment.

During the court hearing, the young man fully confessed to his guilt and expressed remorse for his actions. The victim and her mother stated that they had no claims against him.

The Pap District Court on Criminal Cases found I.Sh. guilty under Part 1 of Article 41-1 of the Administrative Responsibility Code and sentenced him to 5 days of administrative arrest.

NamanganPap districtsexual harassmentcourt verdict
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

In Surkhandarya, a teacher harassed a 16-year-old studentIn Surkhandarya, a teacher harassed a 16-year-old student8 October 14:25No more «harassment» in the workplace: Senate approves new ruleNo more «harassment» in the workplace: Senate approves new rule2 October 17:21School security guard in Tashkent allegedly harasses 6th-grade studentSchool security guard in Tashkent allegedly harasses 6th-grade student24 September 15:46Tragedy in Namangan: 23-year-old man drowns in a streamTragedy in Namangan: 23-year-old man drowns in a stream1 June 20:0223-year-old man swept away by water in Namangan is being searched for23-year-old man swept away by water in Namangan is being searched for1 June 14:07Body of Young Man Who Drowned in Chodaksoy Found After Week-Long SearchBody of Young Man Who Drowned in Chodaksoy Found After Week-Long Search5 June 14:38
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Society news

Did MrBeast leave Uzbekistan after the incident in Samarkand?
Did MrBeast leave Uzbekistan after the incident in Samarkand?
11th-grade student from Surkhandarya receives admission offers from 7 US universities simultaneously
11th-grade student from Surkhandarya receives admission offers from 7 US universities simultaneously
Museum-reserve director punished following banquet at Khudoyarkhan Palace
Museum-reserve director punished following banquet at Khudoyarkhan Palace
Internal Affairs Department official makes important statement regarding MrBeast, famous blogger's trip cancelled
Internal Affairs Department official makes important statement regarding MrBeast, famous blogger's trip cancelled
Which countries can be visited visa-free with an Uzbek passport?
Which countries can be visited visa-free with an Uzbek passport?
Other child taken away from mother who beat 3-year-old girl to death
Other child taken away from mother who beat 3-year-old girl to death
15-year-old girl put on wanted list in Khorezm found in Tashkent
15-year-old girl put on wanted list in Khorezm found in Tashkent
Why do snakes come to the yard and what attracts them?
Why do snakes come to the yard and what attracts them?