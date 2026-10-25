In Namangan, a young man who harassed a minor girl was imprisoned for 5 days

In Pap district of Namangan region, a 25-year-old young man who sexually harassed a minor girl was sentenced to 5 days of administrative arrest. This was stated in court documents.

According to the documents, the incident took place on January 31, 2026. On that day, a young man named I.Sh. called the girl and invited her on a date. The girl agreed and went to the center of Turakurgan district with her friend.

The young man arrived with his friend in a car belonging to his father. Afterwards, the four of them headed towards Pap district. Shortly after, the girl's friend and the young man's friend got out of the car.

Following this, I.Sh. drove the car to a hilly area and took the girl to a secluded place. There, he told her that he would marry her and subjected her to sexual harassment.

During the court hearing, the young man fully confessed to his guilt and expressed remorse for his actions. The victim and her mother stated that they had no claims against him.

The Pap District Court on Criminal Cases found I.Sh. guilty under Part 1 of Article 41-1 of the Administrative Responsibility Code and sentenced him to 5 days of administrative arrest.