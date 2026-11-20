Surgeon who sexually harassed a colleague in Bukhara sentenced to 5 days in jail
In the Jondor district of the Bukhara region, a surgeon has been held administratively liable for inappropriate behavior toward a female colleague during an event held in honor of Medical Workers' Day.
The incident occurred on November 6, 2026, during an event organized for Medical Workers' Day. The surgeon, identified as B.B., consumed alcohol during the event and sexually harassed his female colleague.
The woman asked him to stop such behavior. However, the doctor later sent her sexually suggestive text messages proposing sexual intercourse.
During the court hearing, B.B. pleaded guilty and apologized to his colleague. However, the victim stated that she would not forgive him and requested a harsher penalty.
It was reported that the case was initially classified as petty hooliganism. However, the court found the doctor's actions to be sexual harassment and reclassified the case under Part 1 of Article 41-1 of the Code of Administrative Responsibility.
By the decision of the Jondor District Court for Criminal Cases, the doctor was sentenced to 5 days of administrative detention.
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