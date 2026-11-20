In the Jondor district of the Bukhara region, a surgeon has been held administratively liable for inappropriate behavior toward a female colleague during an event held in honor of Medical Workers' Day.

The incident occurred on November 6, 2026, during an event organized for Medical Workers' Day. The surgeon, identified as B.B., consumed alcohol during the event and sexually harassed his female colleague.

The woman asked him to stop such behavior. However, the doctor later sent her sexually suggestive text messages proposing sexual intercourse.